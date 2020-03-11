Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $293,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. 1,401,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,602. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasTec from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

