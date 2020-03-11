Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $268,000 Investment in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 98.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NOV. Cowen boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 5,221,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.78%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

