Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,060 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

