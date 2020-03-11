New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CAO Adam Weinstein Buys 25,000 Shares

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NMFC stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. 184,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.58. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 616,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 451,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 838,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 186,976 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 178,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

