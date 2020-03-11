NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Shares Up 18.3%

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) shot up 18.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.46, 1,216,469 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 548,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLNK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.16.
NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)
NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.
