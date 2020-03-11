NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Shares Up 18.3%

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) shot up 18.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.46, 1,216,469 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 548,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLNK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in NewLink Genetics by 479.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.