NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Announces $1.90 Quarterly Dividend

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. NewMarket has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NEU traded down $18.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.63. 5,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.77. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $381.29 and a 52-week high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter.

NEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

