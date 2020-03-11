Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,696 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4,311.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 138,808 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 549.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 105,185 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after buying an additional 98,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

NYSE:URI traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 170,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,041. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.90 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

