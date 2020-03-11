Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,829 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 645.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after buying an additional 424,121 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $4.16 on Wednesday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 156,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,347. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.