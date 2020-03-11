Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 164,366 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.18% of Stoneridge worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRI traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 21,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,896. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

