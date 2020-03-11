Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $1.90 Million Position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,792 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. 18,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,557. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

