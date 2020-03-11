Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $1.51 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 121.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $8.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.55. 18,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,595. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

