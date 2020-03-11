Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $2.26 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.43. 10,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.66. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

