Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,465 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.39% of Clarus worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,949,000 after acquiring an additional 169,529 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Clarus by 1,249.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter worth $1,490,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 9,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.91 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Clarus Corp has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Clarus from to in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

