Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,100,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V traded down $10.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.24. The company had a trading volume of 926,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $148.02 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.15. The company has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

