Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,881 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE FCF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $968.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.