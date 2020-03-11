Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXSM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 57,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,391. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 3.25. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.85.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

