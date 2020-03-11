Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 6,234 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,171,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,551,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,375,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,716,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

LHX stock traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.67. The stock had a trading volume of 86,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,353. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

