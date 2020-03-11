Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 174,962 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,962 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. 29,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,708. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.78. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

