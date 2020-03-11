Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 20,014 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,014 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $7.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 487,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,861. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

