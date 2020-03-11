Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 2,207 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 48,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded down $34.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $659.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,014. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.78. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $452.42 and a fifty-two week high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

