Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 22,398 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,398 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.32. 116,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average is $148.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $178.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $107,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,076 shares of company stock worth $32,471,834. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

