Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 318,740 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 318,740 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Matador Resources by 606.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 649,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Singleton II bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 158,825 shares of company stock valued at $780,205 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.