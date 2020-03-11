Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 44,716 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,716 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

NYSE BOOT traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $579.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

