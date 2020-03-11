Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 5,356 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,440,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 641,441 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,520 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,370,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,259 shares of company stock worth $28,377,731. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.53. 184,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,784. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.