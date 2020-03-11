Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes $1.47 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 187,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

