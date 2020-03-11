Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes $1.96 Million Position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,524,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 3,460.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDLA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 57,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 90,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,303,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 407,279 shares of company stock worth $12,650,435 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

