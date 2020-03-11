Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,404 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of First Foundation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. 16,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. First Foundation Inc has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.