Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $13.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.53. 7,311,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,383,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.65 and its 200-day moving average is $218.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

