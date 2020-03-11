Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $7.63 on Wednesday, hitting $196.49. 1,327,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,338. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.20.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,643 shares of company stock worth $23,203,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

