Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.29% of Northwest Pipe worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 272,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth about $4,731,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 67,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWPX traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. 3,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $72.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Pipe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

