Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Boosted by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 97.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 33.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after buying an additional 124,154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 41.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Novartis by 589.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,087. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.