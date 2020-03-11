Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Position Cut by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,031 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 99,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NMT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

