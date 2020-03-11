Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Trading Up 14.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) were up 14.4% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.11, approximately 1,685,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,091,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Specifically, CEO Glen A. Messina purchased 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $61,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glen A. Messina purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 160,188 shares of company stock valued at $182,368 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,531,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 203,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.