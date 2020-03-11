Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

