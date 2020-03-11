Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.03. 12,520,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,771. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. The company has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.