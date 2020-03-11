Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Trading 15.3% Higher

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) shares traded up 15.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.80, 625,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 552,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
