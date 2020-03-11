Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Trading 15.3% Higher

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) shares traded up 15.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.80, 625,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 552,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.