Parnassus Investments CA Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,701 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,829,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 148,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. New Street Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,552 shares of company stock worth $12,450,906. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $14.16 on Wednesday, hitting $185.80. The company had a trading volume of 54,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

