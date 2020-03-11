Parnassus Investments CA Sells 31,775 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 31,775 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,136,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 733,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,476,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 706,527 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. 1,269,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,856. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.99.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

