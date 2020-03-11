Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after buying an additional 71,433 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.