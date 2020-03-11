Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 680,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.21 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

