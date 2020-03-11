Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,519 Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEN. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000.

Shares of NYSE MEN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,209. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

