Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director James H. Kropp purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,560 shares of company stock worth $203,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.02%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

