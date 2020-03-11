Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $5.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.20. 1,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.