Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 3,552 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 924,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 387,216 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 43,383,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,086,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

