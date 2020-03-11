Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,562,000 after purchasing an additional 996,993 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,193,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,246,000 after buying an additional 125,296 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 952,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after buying an additional 95,321 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 904,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

