Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFNX. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfenex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PFNX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 11,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,161. Pfenex has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFNX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 7.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pfenex during the third quarter worth $633,000.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

