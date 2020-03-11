Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $5.04 on Wednesday, reaching $79.69. 352,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

