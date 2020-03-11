Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.22. 53,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

