Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW traded down $6.85 on Wednesday, reaching $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.23.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

