Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.35.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.